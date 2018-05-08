Live webcam lets viewers watch peregrine falcon chicks grow up

SHARE COPY LINK The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources briefly took a young peregrine falcon from its nest so that it could have a leg band attached. It's one of four chicks that hatched this spring at the Mill Creek Generating Station in Louisville. LG&E Karla Ward

