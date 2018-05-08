Charges dropped against Kentucky man accused of possessing child pornography

Child pornography possession and distribution charges have been dropped against a former Union College professor because the case couldn't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, the prosecutor said.
Charles M. Jones was charged in January of 2017 after child porn was found on a shared printer by one of Jones' co-workers at the college in Knox County, according to previous reports.
The charges against Jones were dismissed on May 4.
Prosecutors handling the case investigated after Jones was indicted on the charges and, upon further review, decided they couldn't prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, assistant Commonwealth Attorney Brandon Jones said Tuesday.
"Although I am gratified that these false and baseless charges against me have been dismissed, the fact that they were taken seriously for so long by the Barbourville Police and the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch is disturbing," Jones said in an email to the Herald-Leader on Tuesday.
Comments