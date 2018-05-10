This Kentucky moonshine distillery tangled with UK. Now it's coming to Lexington.

SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky Mist Moonshine, the Whitesburg-based distillery made famous for its legal battle with the University of Kentucky, will open a tasting room June 1 in The Summit at Fritz Farm in Lexington. Will Wright

Kentucky Mist Moonshine, the Whitesburg-based distillery made famous for its legal battle with the University of Kentucky, will open a tasting room June 1 in The Summit at Fritz Farm in Lexington. Will Wright