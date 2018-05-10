This Kentucky moonshine distillery tangled with UK. Now it's coming to Lexington.

The Eastern Kentucky moonshine distillery made famous by its legal battle with the University of Kentucky is set to open a new tasting room this summer in The Summit at Fritz Farm in Lexington.
Kentucky Mist Moonshine has seen significant expansions recently, with one tasting room and distillery already open in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and another location planned for the same city.
The Lexington branch of the Whitesburg-based company is on schedule to open June 1.
"I feel like anybody now that goes to Lexington is going to go to The Summit, because it's the newest thing," said Colin Fultz, owner of Kentucky Mist Moonshine. "It'll be good to get us a little more notoriety. We need to be somewhere in our state that really can move the product."
Fultz's interest in clear liquor began with his grandfather, Harry Holbrook, a moonshiner who served about 18 years in prison for his moonshining escapades. A picture of Holbrook now hangs in the Kentucky Mist tasting room in Whitesburg, above shelves lined with mason jars.
Branch locations will help the company sell its products — an eclectic selection of moonshines and vodkas, and t-shirts and other crafts — and will encourage more people to visit the Whitesburg location, Fultz said.
"The problem with the distillery being in Whitesburg is we don't have a lot of tourists," Fultz said. "As we were brainstorming how we were going to survive and make it and grow, tourists is what we need."
One of the ways the company gained some notoriety, albeit unintentionally, was through its legal battle with UK — a trademark dispute initially over the use of the word "Kentucky."
The dispute began in 2015 when Kentucky Mist tried to trademark its clothing line, which included t-shirts with "Kentucky Mist" printed on them.
The company got a letter from one of UK's contract attorneys, which said the university had trademarked the word "Kentucky" for items like t-shirts in the late 1990s.
Kentucky Mist filed suit in U.S. District Court in Pikeville, and a judge ruled in UK's favor in June 2016.
The company finally got its trademarks registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in October 2016.
But the controversy didn't stop there.
Fultz said the dispute with UK continued until about a month ago, when UK and the company reached an agreement that the company would not use UK's signature "Kentucky blue" color on its clothing.
"We have reached a tentative agreement," said Jim Francis, a Lexington attorney who represents Kentucky Mist.
Francis declined to comment further on the settlement.
"It came down to a certain color of blue that we agreed on," Fultz said.
Francis said he was glad to move on from the legal battle, but also said the media coverage gave the company "a shot in the arm."
National outlets including the New York Times and the Boston Globe ran articles about the controversy after it blew up online.
Many supporters of Kentucky Mist were frustrated with UK, and thought of the dispute as a frivolous attack on a small Kentucky business.
"We pretty much put that to bed, I think," Fultz said.
Now, with one tasting room already open and two others soon to come, Fultz said he is excited for his product to reach a wider selection of tourists and markets.
People eager to get a taste of the moonshine will have plenty of flavors to choose from at The Summit, from traditional varieties like Apple Pie and Blackberry, to bourbon-barrel aged vodka.
"We'll reach a lot more people than we're reaching in Whitesburg, but we can still keep the distillery here, keep the stuff made here, and grow the distillery for Whitesburg," Fultz said. "People seem to be excited about it, so I think it'll be really good."
