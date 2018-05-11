No charges will be brought against Kentucky ex-superintendent over allegations

The McLean County attorney has reviewed the investigative report on a charge of harassment and will not prosecute a superintendent who has resigned, Kentucky State Police said Friday.
According to the prosecutor, the evidence was not sufficient, police said in a release.
In March, the school board accepted Superintendent Terry Hayes’ resignation, but state police did not release details about the allegations of inappropriate behavior, WFIE-TV reported.
Despite his resignation, he will still officially be a school employee until Oct. 31 and will continue to be paid his salary with benefits, the news station reported.
In 2016. Hayes was named the Superintendent of the Year by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation, according to the Kentucky New Era. His jobs prior to coming to McLean County include being the principal at Dawson Springs High School and assistant principal at Hopkinsville High School.
A new superintendent at McLean County Public Schools is scheduled to be named June 21, WEHT-TV reported.
