Beatrice, the rescued baby Kentucky beaver, dies after capturing hearts online

Beatrice, the tiny rescued beaver from the Kentucky Wildlife Center who had gained an online following, died Saturday.
The baby beaver from Marshall County was saved when she was scooped up into a bucket, and she had captivated many with her antics, which were chronicled in a recent Kentucky.com article by Janet Patton.
Beatrice was about 1 month old.
A Facebook post by the Kentucky Wildlife Center said that Beatrice had pneumonia. When she was diagnosed, the little wild creature was given medical attention but did not survive.
"Even though our story of our beloved baby beaver has taken such a terrible turn, there are still many more sick, injured, and orphaned animals that will need our help," the wildlife center wrote. "The best way we could possibly honor Beatrice is by helping as many animals as we can.
Comments