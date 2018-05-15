Chris Bailey's forecast: Rounds of storms kick in

The muggy factor is really coming into play out there today and that will lead to some storms going up. This kicks off a very active weather pattern featuring rounds of showers and storms. These boomers can put down some very heavy rains this week.
Highs today generally run in the middle 80s, but the humidity will be way up compared to recent days. Some late day showers and storms will develop, with the potential for a line of storms to drop in from the north by evening.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
