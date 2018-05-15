Richie Farmer will avoid jail time for March DUI arrest

University of Kentucky basketball legend Richie Farmer will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to driving under the influence earlier this year, according to court records and media reports.
Farmer was pulled over March 22 in Laurel County after he reportedly almost crashed into another car on Highway 192 and was seen crossing the center line of the road several times, according to his arrest citation. At the time of his arrest, Farmer had slurred speech, glassy and bloodshot eyes and struggled with field sobriety tests, according to court documents.
Word of his arrest began to circulate in the hours leading up to UK's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 match against Kansas State in Atlanta, with a berth in the Elite Eight at stake. It was, however, the end of the road for the Kentucky Wildcats, who fell 61-58 to the purple clad K-State Wildcats.
On the day of his arrest, Farmer was released from jail on bond. His license was suspended upon his release and it remained suspended for 41 days until his guilty plea on May 2, according to court records.
Farmer, 48, was sentenced to 30 days in jail as a result of the guilty plea, but the sentence was discharged on the condition that he does not receive any charges or violations for two years, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader's reporting partner. He will be required to pay $739 in fines and court costs, according to court records.
Farmer was previously convicted on two counts of misappropriating public resources while he served as state agriculture commissioner and was incarcerated from March 2014 to December 2016. He filed for bankruptcy a few months after his release.
