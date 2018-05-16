A Kentucky mystery: What is that big, big cat in the backyard?

Wildlife officials are telling people in one Kentucky neighborhood to be "vigilant" after multiple reports last week of an unidentified large cat.
One homeowner took a picture, and two Louisville Metro animal control officers reported seeing a mountain lion or some other kind of unusually large cat around Anchorage in Jefferson County, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Conservation officers and wildlife biologists were unable to find its tracks or other signs of it in the area. Officials still believe the sightings are credible, though, and have interviewed residents in the area.
Experts also analyzed the photo of the cat, which was taken at a distance from an elevated deck. The image was blurry, making the creature difficult to identify, but biologists used the relative heights of the surrounding plants to estimate that the animal is significantly smaller than a mountain lion, but larger than an average house cat.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife is monitoring the area where the sightings occurred and has set up trail cameras in an attempt to identify the creature. Anyone who sees the animal in the area is asked not to approach it and instead call 1-800-858-1549.
