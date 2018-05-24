Chris Bailey's forecast: Boomers for the big weekend ahead

We have a really, really nice day going on out there today, but bigger chances are lurking for the big weekend ahead of us. Memorial Day weekend is ahead of us, but the increasing threat for cookout crashing storms may steal the holiday show.
Let’s begin with today and roll ahead. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s for much of the region, with a mainly dry sky. I can’t rule out isolated storms going up across the southeast during the afternoon and evening.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments