Chris Bailey's forecast: Tropical moisture means storms for the big weekend

We are kicking off the long Memorial Day weekend wit scattered showers on the increase. The boomers will slowly increase in the coming days, but this does not look like a complete washout of a weekend. You will find some dry times to get those cookouts in.
Today's scattered storms go up during the afternoon and evening hours as tropical humidity slowly increases. The steamy air continues this weekend, leading to rounds of showers and storms.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
