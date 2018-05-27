Chris Bailey's forecast: Alberto to impact our weather in the week ahead

Steamy temps and scattered storms continue to dominate our Memorial Day weekend weather. As we track this action, we also focus on Alberto down in the Gulf of Mexico. That system is likely to impact our weather by Wednesday.
In the short-term, scattered showers and storms continue to press across the state today. Any storm that’s out there may contain heavy rains and contain a lot of lightning. Watch for local high water issues, especially in the south and east. Highs will be in the 80s.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments