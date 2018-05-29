Mayor: No "sugarcoating" 3 failures in dispatch, police response to dying trapped student

The mayor of Cincinnati is citing three things that were "just wrong" about the police response to a 16-year-old boy's calls for help before he died trapped in a minivan.

Mayor John Cranley says authorities should not "sugarcoat" failures after Kyle Plush twice called 911. He told a city council committee hearing with Plush's parents present that employees at the call center didn't replay a 911 call recording with the volume turned up, that the fire department wasn't dispatched to help, and that two police officers who went to Plush's school didn't get out of their car to search the parking lot.

Cranley spoke after Ron Plush told officials Tuesday that he still has questions and will keep pushing for emergency-response changes to prevent another tragedy.

Ron Plush has told Cincinnati officials that he listened to Kyle's two 911 calls before coming to a City Council committee hearing Tuesday morning. He called doing so "very difficult."





Plush found Kyle's body inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call on April 10. A coroner says the teen died of asphyxiation from his chest being compressed. It is suspected that the foldaway rear seat flipped over.

City officials offered answers to 33 questions he had posed after police presented results of their investigation earlier this month. Plush responded with more questions, such as why there wasn't more urgency by police and call center workers to the April 10 calls. He wants answers by the next committee meeting June 11, saying it's imperative to make sure such a tragedy won't happen again.

Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman expressed the city's "deepest condolences" to Kyle's family Tuesday morning as he opened a committee hearing to follow up the police department's May 14 presentation of results of their internal investigation, which found there were equipment problems and communication issues.

Smitherman said city officials will provide answers and corrective action plans.

Ron Plush has asked why officers weren't notified that his son was screaming for help and whether there were GPS coordinates for his son's location