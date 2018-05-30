Chris Bailey's forecast: Local flash flood threat the next few days

It’s a very busy pattern as what’s left of Alberto continues to work across Kentucky and the Ohio Valley. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue to move across the area for the next few days, leading to the potential for flash flooding.
As the core of Alberto works northward into Indiana, feeder bands of showers and storms will develop across much of the state this afternoon and evening. The main issue to watch for is training of cells that can lead to local high water issues developing.
