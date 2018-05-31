Eric Conn's escape to Hondurus will likely cost him 15 more years in prison

A prospective deal for disbarred Eastern Kentucky disability attorney Eric C. Conn to plead guilty calls for a 15-year prison sentence.
That would come on top of a 12-year sentence Conn is already serving on separate charges related to a massive effort to defraud the Social Security Administration, for a total sentence of 27 years.
There is no parole in the federal court system, though inmates can shave 15 percent from their sentences for good conduct.
That means Conn, 58, would have to serve about 23 years in prison if the agreement goes through.
U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves would have to approve the agreement.
Details of the agreement were provided to a former Social Security employee who worked to blow the whistle on a bribery scheme involving a judge for the agency.
Conn’s attorney, Willis G. Coffey, said he could not comment.
Conn was once one of the top-paid federal disability lawyers in the nation.
However, last year he admitted he used false evidence of physical or mental disabilities in clients’ claims for benefits, paid medical professionals to approve claims with little scrutiny, and paid more than $600,000 in bribes to a Social Security judge, David L. Daugherty, who approved claims for Conn’s clients.
The conspiracy involved thousands of cases.
Conn was on home detention awaiting sentencing when he fled to Mexico last June.
He eventually made his way to Honduras, where police caught him on Dec. 2 at a Pizza Hut where he’d gone for lunch.
Federal prosecutors had agreed to dismiss the original 18-count indictment against Conn as part of a deal in which he pleaded guilty to two related charges.
However, after Conn fled, prosecutors kept those 18 charges in place, and a grand jury added four more based on his escape.
Coffey said in a recent court motion that Conn and prosecutors have reached an agreement to resolve all the charges.
Conn would plead guilty to charges of conspiring to defraud the government, retaliate against a witness and escape under the prospective plea deal.
