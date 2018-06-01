University of Kentucky grad, public defender competes on next 'Survivor' season

Outwit, Outplay, Outlast. That is what Whitley County native, Nick Wilson will attempt to do on “Survivor: David v. Goliath.”
Wilson graduated from Whitley County High School before attending the University of Kentucky and University of Alabama School of Law.
Wilson’s former drama teacher, David Sweet, said, “I can see why he was chosen. He is a bright young man.”
Wilson expressed his enthusiasm about being on the show on Facebook, “As a lifelong, huge super fan of Survivor, I am so excited and proud to announce I got to live my dream! Look out for this Whitley County boy on Survivor: David v. Goliath airing this fall on CBS.”
In the upcoming season of “Survivor”, Wilson will begin as a member of the David tribe.
“The Davids, who have scratched and clawed their way through life to prove themselves, overcome adversity, and earned everything they’ve got,” according to “Survivor’s” website. “And then there’s the Goliaths, who come from a place of privilege and have capitalized on their advantage to crush the competition, be it in business, education, or the professional wrestling ring.”
“I think the genius of the game is that everybody faces the same kind of challenges,” said Austin Carty, a cast member from Survivor: Panama-Exile Island. “I think that Nick, no different than anybody else, is going to bring a specific skill set and his job, along with everyone else, is to try to figure out how best to form relationships with these particular people in this particular situation using his particular gifts.”
Carty said the game has not really changed that much since he played in 2005. “It has a proven formula,” said Carty. Some of the strategies have changed, but the formula is proven.
Carty says the biggest difference Wilson will face compared to his season is the, “emphasis put on alliance formation and the social game.”
During “Survivor: Panama- Exile Island,” the game focused more on physical game play and who could contribute more at the camp, but in recent seasons the game has focused more on what alliances have been formed and what social game individuals employ.
Wilson has, “always been an outgoing student,” said Sweet.
He has some law school experience. I think being able to negotiate like you have to do on Survivor, will be an asset, Sweet continued.
Carty said no matter the outcome, he recommends players enjoy the game for what it is because not many people get the opportunity to participate in such a game.
“Survivor: David v. Goliath” will premiere in the fall.
Comments