Why was a 12-year-old boy struck by a train in Laurel County? Police want to know

Laurel County Sheriff's deputies are trying to determine how a 12-year-old Laurel County boy was struck by a train Friday night.
Laurel County Sheriff's deputies were called to Robinson Creek Road near Water Plant Overpass Road at around 8:37 p.m. Friday after it was reported that an individual had been struck by a southbound train. Deputies found a 12-year-old victim with multiple injuries at the scene.
The 12-year-old was treated at the scene and then airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment. Police say they are still trying to determine how the boy ended up on the tracks.
Comments