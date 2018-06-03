Despite heroic efforts, Lexington man drowns Saturday in Whitley County

A 42-year-old Lexington man drowned Saturday at Laurel River Lake in Whitley County despite efforts of witnesses to save and revive the man, WKYT reported.
Witnesses told officials with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife that Alfonzo Sanchez-Gonzalez was swimming at Laurel Lake Spillway Beach on Saturday afternoon when he went under and did not come back up. WKYT said witnesses eventually found Sanchez-Gonzalez, pulled him to the beach and tried unsuccessfully to revive him.
Sanchez-Gonzalez was taken to Baptist Health Corbin and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whitley County coroner.
