Chris Bailey's forecast: It’s a cooler look settling in

The first week of June is starting out on an absolutely gorgeous note across central and eastern Kentucky. A cool wind is blowing dry air back into the region as skies stay mainly sunny. That said, changes are in store later in the week.
Highs today are mainly in the low and middle 70s. Winds are a little gusty, adding some summer “cool” to the air. Skies will stay mostly sunny. Clear skies overnight will set the stage for temps to drop quickly.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments