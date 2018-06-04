12-year-old boy struck by train in Laurel County has died

A 12-year-old boy that was struck by a train in Laurel County on Friday has died, Laurel County officials said Monday.
The boy, whose identity was not released, was found on the railroad tracks near Robinson Creek Road near the Water Plant Overpass on Friday around 8:37 p.m.
Laurel County Sheriff's deputies believe the boy was struck by a southbound train.
He sustained multiple injuries. He was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Laurel County sheriff's deputies said the boy died Monday night.
