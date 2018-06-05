Chris Bailey's forecast: Tracking another cold front into Kentucky

This is about as good as it gets to start summer across central and eastern Kentucky. Pleasant afternoons with cool nights look to continue through much of the week, as we get another front into town tonight. That just reinforces the awesomeness.
Today starts very cool with readings in the low and middle 50s for most. Afternoon temps reach the upper 70s central and east, with middle 80s in the west. Winds will gust up ahead of a cold front arriving overnight. That may fire up a broken line of showers and storms
