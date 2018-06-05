Robert Wier confirmed as federal judge for Central and Eastern Kentucky

The U.S. Senate has confirmed U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert E. Wier as a federal district judge for Central and Eastern Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday.
Wier joins four other judges serving full-time in the Eastern District of Kentucky, plus a fifth judge who splits time between the Eastern and Western Districts. The district covers all of Kentucky from Frankfort east.
“Judge Wier’s sterling credentials and the support he enjoys from the legal community suggest he’ll excel on the federal bench,” McConnell said in a news release.
More than 80 attorneys wrote to support Wier’s nomination for a lifetime appointment to the district bench, McConnell said.
Retired U.S. District Judge Jennifer Coffman also wrote in support, saying that Wier impressed her and others with his "strong intellect, thoroughness, humility, work ethic, kind and generous spirit, and fairness."
Wier, a native of Harlan County who lives in Versailles, received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Kentucky.
Comments