Chris Bailey's forecast: Another nice day ahead

Another cold front is pushing to the south and east of the bluegrass state, bringing a reinforcing shot of pleasant temps. This pleasant air will give way to warmer stuff for later in the week, with thunderstorms waiting in the wings for the weekend.
Today’s weather starts with a some clouds and a stray shower or storm in the east. That’s along a boundary bringing more in the way of nice air for this afternoon. Highs are back in the 70s with gusty winds and skies becoming partly sunny.
