Police: Mud-covered, bleeding man walks into stranger's home, helps self to milk

A shirtless, bleeding man who reportedly walked into an apartment of people he did not know was arrested Friday by city police.
According to a Bowling Green Police Department arrest report, officers responding to a call of unknown trouble around 7:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment on Old Morgantown Road learned from the residents that the man who had entered the apartment was still inside and was not wearing a shirt or shoes.
Police walked into the apartment and announced their presence, and an officer heard a rear door close very quickly.
Officers saw the man, later identified as Jakwini Bievenu, 31, of Bowling Green, running from the residence.
At the time, Bievenu was "wearing only a maroon pair of pants and was covered in mud from his feet to his shoulders."
Bievenu was detained in front of the apartment building without incident.
He appeared intoxicated, unsteady on his feet, had no memory of recent events and had a minor scratch to his upper right chest and a bloody, vertical cut on his right middle finger, according to the police report.
Speaking through a foreign-language interpreter who spoke Swahili, Bievenu told police he had been out the previous night drinking with his friend and had gone walking Friday morning but became lost. He claimed to have no memory of entering the apartment and said he had never met the residents.
He was also unable to say where his shirt or shoes were or how he cut his finger, according to the report.
One of the residents reported that Bievenu walked into the apartment through an unlocked front door and walked around inside the residence before retrieving a half-gallon bottle of milk from the kitchen and walking into a nearby closet with the bottle.
Police found several drops of blood on the living room floor, the door frame of the closet and all over the milk bottle.
Bievenu was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
This article is provided via the Kentucky Press News Service.
Comments