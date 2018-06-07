Chris Bailey's forecast: Typical June temps show up

More typical June temps are showing up across our part of the world, breaking our nice run of absolutely gorgeous weather. The steamy air will also bring some storms into town by the upcoming weekend.
Let’s start things out with what’s going on today. Readings this morning are into the low 50s for many, with some high 40s in the east. This afternoon will see those numbers warm into the lower 80s, with a partly sunny sky. Humidity levels should still be fairly low.
Those humidity levels will then increase big time on Friday, as temps toast it up into the 85-90 degree range. The day looks mainly dry, with just a small threat for a late day shower or thunderstorm going up, especially in the north.
