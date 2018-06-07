Grandmother woke to find a door open, 2-year-old girl and her dog missing.

A search is underway in Bullitt County for a missing 2-year-old girl.
Charlee Campbell, who is autistic, was reported missing Thursday morning after her grandmother woke up to find the door open and the girl and her dog gone, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader's reporting partner. She was last seen in the 600 block of Winding Hollow Road in Lebanon Junction.
Charlee is described as having blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue "Frozen" pajamas, according to WKYT. Her dog is a blue/gray pit bull.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon that they appreciated the public's support during the search, but were asking people to avoid the area for the time being.
"(As) this search goes on, we may ask for more assistance from the public but in order to coordinate a more successful search operation, we ask that the general public remain out of the area," the sheriff's office posted. "Please pray for Charlee, her family and the rescue crews."
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is working with emergency management and several search teams as they look for Charlee.
