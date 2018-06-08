Relative is a person of interest in missing child case and is in police custody, reports say

A relative who is a person of interest in the case of a missing Bullitt County girl has been taken into custody, according to Louisville media.
Authorities told Louisville media that the man's name is Robert Bailey, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader's reporting partner.
Police in Bullitt County have been searching for Charlee Campbell, a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday morning. She is on the autsim spectrum.
She was last seen on Winding Hollow Road in Lebanon Junction. The girl's grandmother woke up and found the door open with Charlee and a pit bull dog missing.
Sheriff Donnie Tinnell told WLKY that the grandmother initially did not mention that Bailey was at the house the night before the child disappeared. The family is being interviewed again, he said. The grandparents have custody.
Charlee has blonde hair, brown eyes, and and was last seen wearing blue "Frozen" pajamas.
A search has focused on nearby woods. But WLKY reported Tinnell said, “I don’t know that I believe she is in the woods. I’m leaning more toward maybe a custody issue and something’s happened there that maybe we don’t know about yet.”
Comments