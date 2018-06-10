Chris Bailey's forecast: Storms increase the next few days

Our steamy weekend is wrapping up with an increase in showers and storms. This will carry us into the first half of the new week, at least. Beyond that, the pattern tries to turn a little cooler. We will take a sneak peek into the long range in a bit.
Today’s storms will be coming at us in clusters from northwest to southeast. A few strong to locally severe storms will be possible. The Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction center shows the low end severe potential.
