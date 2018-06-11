Chris Bailey's forecast: Watching the flash flood potential

We continue to track rounds of showers and thunderstorms diving into the region from the northwest. These storms are putting down a lot of rain, leading to an increased threat for flash flooding.
Storms come at us in waves from northwest to southeast this week. Give the potential for repeat action over the same areas, the flash flood potential is elevated. The exact track of each storm complex will determine who has the best threat for high water issues to develop.
