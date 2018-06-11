Single-vehicle Kentucky crash kills 17-year-old

A 17-year-old Somerset girl died in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning.
Deputies responded to the crash shortly after midnight on Monday where Madison A. Hannah was found thrown from the vehicle, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck said in a release. Hannah was pronounced dead at the scene.
LEX18 reported she was a junior at Pulaski County High School.
The accident happened on Ky. 39, about 10 miles north of Somerset where a yellow 2004 Pontiac was found in a ditch off the roadway, according to the release.
A preliminary investigation into the cause of the accident revealed that the vehicle veered off the road into a ditch before rolling over "several times."
Hannah was not wearing a seat belt, and speed and wet road conditions may have been contributing factors in the cause of the accident, according to the release.
Comments