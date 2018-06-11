Kentucky 2-year-old may not have been alone while she was missing, sheriff says

Two-year-old Charlee Campbell's sudden and mysterious reappearance after 32 hours missing raised more questions among law enforcement, according to media reports.
Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell gave an update on Charlee in a news conference Monday, and said she has not been allowed to return home after being released from a Louisville hospital, according to WDRB. She is currently with child protective services.
Charlee originally went missing early Thursday and was found 32 hours later on Friday just after 6 p.m.
Tinnell told the media he believes the girl could have been inside someone's home while she was missing. Tinnell is asking for a forensic medical examination to determine if the child had eaten while she was missing. The examination can also help determine whether the girl had been abused, WDRB reported.
Tinnell said authorities did not find the pajama bottoms the child was reportedly wearing when she was first reported missing. According to investigators, the toddler walked up to a home 500 yards behind her grandparents' house, WDRB reported. The homeowner, Wayne Brown, said she had dirt all over her and had leaves in her hair.
Investigators have requested a search warrant for the cell phone records of family members, and Tinnell believes the investigation will result in criminal charges, according to WDRB.
Tinnell also said her disappearance could have stemmed from a custody dispute between a mother and grandmother who had custody, according to WLKY.
WLKY reported that the child was dehydrated and had multiple tick bites immediately after she was found. The station also reported that the FBI had begun a forensic search of Charlee's grandparents' home at about 5 p.m.
