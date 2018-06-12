Chris Bailey's forecast: Another day of tracking storms

We continue to follow rounds of showers and storms rolling across Kentucky. These storms have put down a lot of water for some in the past few days, so we are on guard for the potential for , at least, local flash flooding.
The storms come at us in clusters from northwest to southeast. Obviously, there will be several dry hours between the storm rounds. Still, when it does rain, it’s going to come down in a hurry. The concern continues to be for repeat storm action over some of the same areas that have picked up heavy rains in recent days. Those are the places to watch for some high water issues developing.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments