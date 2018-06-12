KY mom allegedly forced daughter to drink alcohol. That got her 20 years in prison.

A Somerset woman charged with forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink whiskey until she fell to the floor has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
That was the sentence Mirande Gayle Polston received on several prior charges, including burglary, but she had been placed on probation for five years in lieu of going to prison.
However, Circuit Judge David Tapp revoked her probation on the earlier convictions, resulting in enforcement of the 20-year sentence.
The incident involving her teen daughter was one reason.
Somerset police received a tip in March that there was a video on social media showing Polston forcing her daughter to drink.
Police investigated and obtained a copy of the video.
Polston told police that she had caught her daughter drinking and, with the help of other minors, forced her daughter to drink more, according to a statement by detective Larry Patterson.
Polston said she wanted her daughter to get sick in the hope that she wouldn’t drink anymore, Patterson said.
However, Polston could also be heard on the video saying that her daughter could be on MTV with the video and get “a thousand million dollars,” Tapp said in his order.
Polston was slurring her words on the video, indicating she had been drinking as well, according to the order.
Polston told police she had Fireball whiskey at her house.
Polston’s daughter appeared to be “severely intoxicated” in the video and a teen boy was holding her up in a chair, according to the court record.
The video showed Polston forcing her daughter to drink as the girl yelled “No” several times, according to police.
The girl then “audibly gurgles” and falls out of the chair onto the floor, hitting her head, Tapp said in his order.
Polston and others could be heard laughing in the video at times, police said.
Polston told police her daughter was so drunk she didn’t remember the incident the next morning.
Polston was supposed to abide by several conditions as part of her probation, including not possessing or drinking alcohol and not breaking any laws.
Asssitant Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton asked Tapp to revoke Polston’s probation based on alleged violations of those conditions.
Tapp ruled Polston had violated the ban on having or using alcohol and that she had put her daughter in a position that could have caused her serious injury, violating a state law.
Tapp ruled June 4 that Polston was a danger to others and could no longer be adequately supervised on probation.
Polston still faces charges from the incident involving her daughter.
