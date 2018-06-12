Sheriff: Grandma to be charged over Kentucky toddler who went missing for hours

The grandmother of a 2-year-old girl who went missing for 32 hours in Bullitt County last week is expected to face charges, according to WDRB.
Beth Campbell will be charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and neglect, Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell told WDRB.
The charges stem from the disappearance of Charlee Campbell, which occurred under her grandmother's care. Beth Campbell woke up to find the front door open and Charlee and her dog gone.
Around 100 volunteers and first respondents in Bullitt County searched for Charlee throughout the area.
The toddler was found by a neighbor of her grandparents Friday evening when she walked up to a home 500 yards behind her grandparents' house, Tinnell said in a news conference last week. Her dog returned home on its home a few minutes prior to Charlee, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff told WAVE 3 that methamphetamine was smoked in the grandmother's house early on the day Charlee went missing, and there was a delay in reporting her disappearance.
She had "no obvious serious injuries," but was dehydrated and had several tick bites, according to the sheriff.
Tinnell said in an earlier news conference he couldn't believe Charlee survived.
"There's coyotes in them hills. There's copperheads and rattlesnakes and ticks, all the elements. And somehow she came out in pretty good shape," Tinnell said, according to Fox19.
He thinks Charlee may have been in someone's home during the extensive search and credited the FBI with aiding pressure to the investigation.
"I think somebody felt the heat," Tinnell said, according to WLKY. "I personally believe she was with somebody in a home and they got nervous about it because it got bigger than they thought it would."
An investigation about where Charlee was during her disappearance is ongoing, according to multiple news outlets. Tests will be done on Charlee to determine whether she was abused.
Tinnell told media outlets his office is getting search warrants to investigate electronic devices of multiple family members, including Beth Campbell.
After leaving the hospital, the girl was placed with child protective services, Tinnell said in one of his news conferences. He also said he does not believe Charlee was alone during her disappearance.
Charlee's great-grandmother, Lisa Chesher, disputed Tinnell's accusations about a custody battle leading to the girl's disappearance. in an interview with WDRB.
"To see how my daughter and granddaughter are being painted by Sheriff Tinnell is not fair," she said.
Comments