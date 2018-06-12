Former Franklin County quarterback, Bengals draftee arrested on DUI charge

Former Franklin County quarterback and new Cincinnati Bengal Logan Woodside has been charged with speeding and driving under the influence, according to police.

Woodside, 23, was arrested at 3:08 a.m. Saturday after an officer caught him driving his sport-utility vehicle through a Bellevue convenience store parking lot "at a high rate of speed," according to his arrest citation. The officer smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Woodside when he walked up to the quarterback's vehicle, the citation said.

Woodside had minor troubles counting backward and with finger dexterity during his field sobriety test, the court document said. He was also unable to complete the one-leg stand.

He submitted to a breathalyzer test and his blood-alcohol content was measured at .112. Driving with concentrations of .08 and above is illegal. According to police, there was no blood test.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The citation states it was his first offense.

He has been released from the Campbell County Detention Center.

In a statement released to multiple media outlets, the Bengals said, "We are aware of the incident involving Logan Woodside and are gathering more information."

Woodside, who starred at Toledo in college, is competing for a spot on the Bengals' roster after being selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on April 28.

Logan Woodside threw a pass during the Cincinnati Bengals' practice outside Paul Brown Stadium on Tuesday. Silas Walker swalker@herald-leader.com

Woodside set career records for passing yards (10,514), touchdowns (93) and passing efficiency (162.87) while at Toledo. He played at Franklin County in the 2011 and 2012 high school football seasons.