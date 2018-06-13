Chris Bailey's forecast: Another day of tracking storms

A lot of rain has fallen across areas of central and eastern Kentucky over the past few days, and we have more to come today. Some of those storms may be a little on the strong side again.
Scattered storms will be out there again today and could bring more heavy rains for some. A line of showers and storms may develop this evening and drop in from the north. That line may bring some high winds and hail to areas of central and eastern Kentucky.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
