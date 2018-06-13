Grandma charged over Kentucky 2-year-old who was missing for 32 hours

The grandmother of a 2-year-old Bullitt County girl who went missing for 32 hours last week has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.
Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell confirmed to WAVE3 that Beth Campbell, who had custody of Charlee Campbell, was cited on Wednesday.
Tinnell said search warrants will be obtained for multiple electronic devices that belong to several of Charlee's family members, WAVE3 reported.
On Tuesday, Tinnell said he expected Campbell to be charged.
Charlee originally went missing early June 7 and was found 32 hours later on Friday just after 6 p.m.
Questions remain as to where Charlee went when she was missing.
A custody hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.
Beth Campbell is scheduled to appear in court for the endangerment charge on June 25.
Comments