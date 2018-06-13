Toddler found alone on a Southern Kentucky road. Mother, grandmother face charges.

A Laurel County woman was arrested Wednesday after her 2-year-old son was found wandering alone on a road.
Angelica C. Mason, 24, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. The boy’s grandmother, 45-year-old Bobbi F. Cross was arrested on the same charge, according to a news release from Laurel County Sheriff John Root.
Root said a passerby saw the boy, who was wearing only a diaper, walking on Piney Hill Road about 10 miles south of London a little after 7 a.m.
The road is off busy American Greeting Road, said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, spokesman for Root’s office.
“That was a recipe for disaster” Acciardo said of the boy being on the road.
An ambulance crew took the child to St. Joseph Hospital in London. Deputies saw that he had bruises on his legs and torso.
The mother and grandmother allegedly had hit him with a belt, according to the news release.
Police ultimately learned the boy had last been seen inside the mother and grandmother’s house around 5:30 a.m., about 90 minutes before the passerby spotted him.
Social workers took custody of the boy.
Comments