Kentucky Center for the Arts fire caught on social media

A fire at the Kentucky Center for the Arts in Louisville prompted police to warn drivers to avoid the area Wednesday.
In social media video and photos, firefighters could be seen working on the fire on top of the center at 501 West Main Street.
The fire chief said contractors were working on the roof and that may be to blame for the fire, WLKY reported.
WHAS 11's Robert Bradfield said the fire was between the metal roof and insulation under the roof. No performances were scheduled for Wednesday night.
