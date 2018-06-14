Chris Bailey's forecast: Toasty temps by the weekend

We have finally pushed the storm train out of Kentucky and now we get set for toasty temps this weekend. This is a typical brand of summertime steam taking over, but storms and cooler air are waiting to flex some muscle next week.
Highs today are generally in the low 80s for most of central and eastern Kentucky. Humidity levels are way down, giving us a pretty nice overall day. Isolated showers and storms will be noted across the area early on, with a few lingering in southern Kentucky.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Comments