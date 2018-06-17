Chris Bailey's forecast: Father's Day heat before storms return

Our big day for dad is dealing with some typical summertime heat and humidity that will carry us into Monday. This will lead us back into a stormy setup for the week ahead of us.
Let’s begin with today and roll forward.
Highs will generally range from the upper 80s to low 90s, with a heat index in the middle 90s. Areas just to our north and west will see heat index temps much hotter than that. Isolated showers and storms may also try to pop.
