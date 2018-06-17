Her lungs were punctured and multiple ribs broken in Florida roller coaster accident.

The son of an eastern Kentucky woman who was injured in a roller coaster accident in Florida told WLEX-TV that she has had surgery for several injuries
Melissa Collins, of Breathitt County, was riding the coaster at the Mardis Gras Fun Center in Daytona Beach Thursday night when three cars derailed. Dustin Collins said his mother was at the front of the ride, but they're still not sure whether she was one of the two people thrown 30 feet to the ground.
“She just said she remembered going down the first little hill on it and she started realizing it probably wasn't going to stay on the track,” Collins told the television station.
Mellissa Collins has multiple broken ribs, a punctured lung and bulging discs in her neck. The television station said there's no indication on when she is coming back to Kentucky,
Another victim, Amanda Cook from Dry Creek, posted, on Saturday, "On my way home. Thankful to be alive!! After an almost 40 foot fall, I am doing ok, my leg is messed up and I have some internal injuries but I will recover. I’m very sore and my whole body is one giant bruise. We need all the prayers we can get for Melissa Collins her injuries were much worse than mine!! Everyone else is doing ok, lots of bruises, cuts and scrapes but thank God that we are all alive!!"
The Herald-Leader has reported that Alternative Outlook LLC, in Knott County said injuries to two of its employees who were in the accident were not life-threatening. Alternative Outlook, LLC provides services for people with intellectual and development disabilities, a media report said.
Firefighters pulled eight people off the Sand Blaster roller coaster when it derailed Thursday night, and two others fell 34 feet to the ground. Two of the six people who were in the hospital Friday were Alternative Outlook employees, the company said Friday.
