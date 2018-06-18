Chris Bailey's forecast: Storms to increase this week

Our steamy temps continue to start the new week, but another stormy setup is taking shape for the rest of the week. These storms will come at us in waves, bringing another heavy rain threat back to central and eastern Kentucky.
As always, let’s begin with today and roll forward. Scattered showers and storms will increase this afternoon and evening, potentially bringing locally heavy rains and high winds. Again, these are pretty scattered, so not everyone sees the action.
