Pike man charged with shooting brother for second time in one year

A Pike County man who previously pleaded guilty to shooting his brother last June is back in police custody after, Kentucky State Police say, he shot his brother again Thursday.
According to a statement from KSP, troopers responded to a reported shooting in the Peter Fork area of McCarr around noon on Thursday. Callers reported the victim, Darrell Kevin Adkins, had been shot by his brother, David L. Adkins, 43, the statement said. Kevin Adkins was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, KSP said.
Adkins was arrested on unrelated charges at the time, including a probation violation, and, KSP said, he was also to be charged with first-degree assault.
According to the citation, KSP Det. Chris Phillips made contact with David Adkins at his home and David Adkins “admitted that he shot his brother.” David Adkins showed Det. Phillips a 9mm semi-automatic handgun which, David Adkins said, he used to shoot his brother, the citation said.
Darrell Kevin Adkins was hospitalized for “serious injury treatment,” the citation said.
The probation violation, according to court records, stems from David Adkins pleading guilty to shooting Kevin Adkins last June. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said, at the time, David Adkins fired multiple shots from a handgun into a vehicle, striking his brother with a single shot. A passenger in the vehicle, Ariel Lashay Epling, was unharmed during the shooting, the statement said.
This article is provided via the Kentucky Press News Service.
