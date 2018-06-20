Former teacher charged with stealing more than $100,000 from Kentucky school, club

A former teacher at Ryle High School in Boone County has been indicted with the theft of more than $100,000 from a school account and a club.
Bryan Bentley, 37, of Union Township in Ohio was indicted on two counts of grand theft, both felonies, by a Clermont County, Ohio, grand jury on Tuesday, Clermont County sheriff’s officials said.
In November 2017, the sheriff's office was contacted by Kentucky law enforcement officials about an investigation into money taken from a student-related organization.
Bentley is accused of taking more than $52,000 from the Future Business Leaders of America club in Kentucky between January 2015 and October 2017. Bentley was treasurer.
Fifth Third Bank representatives also contacted the Clermont County sheriff's office about Bentley, a news release said. Bentley was accused of writing and cashing multiple checks in Clermont County drawn on a closed account linked to Ryle High School in Union. Those checks, written between September and November 2017, were in excess of $50,000.
Between the two investigations, it was determined Bentley was responsible for more than $103,000 in unauthorized transactions, police said.
Bentley’s employment with Ryle High School was terminated prior to the Clermont County investigation.
A court hearing is scheduled for June 27.
