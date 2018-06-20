Chris Bailey's forecast: The stormy setup is back in the bluegrass

As a cold front drops back into the region, rounds of showers and thunderstorms are kicking back in. These boomers will carry us through the rest of the week and into the weekend. As a matter of fact, this action may take us through, at least, a part of next week.
Our front continues to drop in from the north and will become stationary right on top of Kentucky, leading to the clusters of storms. The map from a few days ago is holding up well.
