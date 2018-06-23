Kentucky man was found dead in ditch. He drowned, autopsy showed

A man found dead in a ditch in Knox County apparently drowned, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.
The man was identified as Robert L. Saunders, 42, of Barbourville.
A utility worker found Saunders’ body in a ditch at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday and called 911.
As a result of an autopsy done Saturday in Frankfort, a medical examiner ruled the death as an apparent drowning, state police said.
Foul play is not suspected in the case. The results of toxicology tests were not available Saturday.
Those tests will help determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in Saunders’ death.
