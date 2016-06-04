Woman gives birth at tent in woods; she and father later charged with making meth

1:15 Mark Fox: Malik Monk was outstanding Pause

1:28 Malik Monk: We had laser focus

1:45 Jordan Smith sings National Anthem before UK-Georgia game

2:33 John Calipari: I don't know how we won

1:04 Sights and sounds from the Leeds Theater renovation

0:45 Lamar Jackson on Lamar Thomas, where he keeps Heisman Trophy

0:58 John Schlarman on O-Line signees

1:37 Darin Hinshaw on Clark, Wood

1:04 Mark Stoops is excited about his outside linebackers