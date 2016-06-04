Woman gives birth at tent in woods; she and father later charged with making meth

A Whitley County woman gave birth without medical assistance at a wooded campsite where police later found items used in making methamphetamine, according to a news release.
Police charged the mother of the infant girl, 25-year-old Meagan Helton, and the father, David Osborne, 42, with manufacturing meth and possession of meth precursors, said Sgt. Jeff Anderson of the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened Thursday.
Anderson said police received information about meth being made at a camp off Barton Hollow Road, which is near Woodbine and Rockholds.
There was no one at the makeshift tent when Anderson arrived, but police learned an ambulance crew had taken a woman to the hospital from the site after she had given birth, according to a news release.
Anderson said either Helton or Osborne had called for an ambulance.
Anderson found the couple at Baptist Health Corbin hospital. Police arrested Osborne and took him to the Whitley County Detention Center.
Helton was charged but not taken to jail because she was admitted to the hospital.
The baby was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. She was low-weight and in critical condition Saturday, but was stable, Harrell said.
“My heart goes out for that baby,” he said.
Anderson said Helton and Osborne would not talk to police, so he didn’t know why they had been in the woods.
Social workers are involved in the case and will figure out where to place the baby after she is released from the hospital, police said.
