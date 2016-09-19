Kentucky State Police taking applications for academy class

People interested in joining the Kentucky State Police can apply through the agency's website.
The state police are taking applications for the next academy class through close of business Oct. 14.
Information at the website at http://www.kentuckystatepolice.org/career.html includes an outline of the application process, a list of minimum requirements and disqualifications, a downloadable application form with a list of required supporting documents, a downloadable study guide for the written test, physical standards requirements and a list of testing date, times and locations.
For more information, call (866) 360-3165.
Comments