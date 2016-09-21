Kentucky AG partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says his office has partnered with the Truckers Against Trafficking Coalition in an effort to offer more education on how to identify and report human trafficking.
Beshear said in a statement on Tuesday that one of the coalition's goals — which is to offer training to all new commercial drivers —would be a "far-reaching" tool to prevent human trafficking in the state.
Other goals of the partnership include introducing law enforcement officers to truck stop managers, providing law enforcement training on human trafficking, getting truck stops to train employees and providing assistance in undercover investigations.
Melissa Zink with the Kentucky Trucking Association says increasing awareness of the problem is half the battle. She says the association supports the partnerships and its goals.
