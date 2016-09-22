Hatfield, McCoys to gather for service at family well

Those famous feuding Appalachian families are gathering for a special event at the McCoy well in eastern Kentucky.
The well is on the property where the Hatfield family is said to have attacked and burned down the McCoy cabin in 1888.
On Sunday, Billy Hatfield, a descendant of Anderson "Devil Anse" Hatfield, will lead a 10 a.m. service. Once it's over, new signs will be unveiled that will go along the Randolph McCoy trail.
The trail leads visitors through the feud sites of the Hatfields and McCoys. The trail stretches through Kentucky regions known as Hardy and Blackberry and leads into Matewan, West Virginia.
The annual Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days celebration begins Friday and continues through Sunday.
